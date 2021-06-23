Loki confirmed as bisexual in the MCU in new episode of Disney Plus series

The latest episode of Loki confirmed the character’s sexuality as bisexual. And his female variant (if that’s who Lady Loki really is) is also bisexual.

After butting heads in episode two, the Lokis (played by Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino) sat down for a much needed tête-à-tête in between jumps through time.

The conversation soon turned to their romantic past, with Di Martino’s Lady Loki hinting that Hiddleston’s Loki might have had dalliances with princes as well as princesses.

“A bit of both,” he confirmed, before adding: “I suspect the same as you.”

The Disney Plus series had previously confirmed Loki was gender-fluid, a fact Marvel comic fans knew already. The comics also featured hints about his sexuality, with Loki: Agent of Asgard writer Al Ewing stating that Loki was bisexual during an interview.

Disney’s series is the first to explicitly address the God of mischief’s bisexuality within the MCU. And director Kate Herron revealed on Twitter that it had been very important to her to acknowledge Loki’s bisexuality “from the moment she joined [the series].”

Herron Tweeted: “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki ????????????”

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Episode three also saw Di Martino’s Loki variant announce that she no longer goes by the name Loki, telling Hiddleston’s character to call her Sylvie instead.

A new episodes of Loki is released on Disney+ every Wednesday.