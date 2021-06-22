Second Loki leak reveals Lady Loki isn’t who she seems

It looks as though Disney may have leaked another Loki spoiler ahead of episode three, with the show’s merchandise revealing the actual name of Sophia Di Martino’s character, who many believed was the Lady Loki variant.

At the end of last week’s episode, the Marvel spin-off introduced a mysterious new character (Di Martino) wearing a Loki-style headdress and whose physical mannerisms mirrored those of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, leading viewers to believe this was the rogue Loki variant that Hiddleston’s character was chasing after.

However, eagle-eyed fans recently spotted a spoiler regarding the identity of Di Martino’s character on the official Zavvi online store, which sells a replica set of her headpiece alongside Loki’s.

The Marvel merchandise set isn’t labelled as Lady Loki’s however – it’s labelled on the site as Sylvie’s, who comic book enthusiasts will know as supervillain Sylvie Lushton, AKA Enchantress.

The identity of Di Martino’s character also appeared to be blown last week by the Spanish credits of Loki’s second episode, which listed the character as ‘Sylvie’ instead of ‘The Variant’, which is how the character is referred to in the English-speaking credits.

In the comics, Sylvie/Enchantress is a human upon whom Loki bestows powers of sorcery, mental manipulation and teleportation and, as she’s now appearing in the Disney Plus series, many fans are theorising that her introduction may be setting up a character arc for her in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

