In episode 1, during a therapy session with Joel (Pedro Pascal), Gail mentions her husband Eugene, who recently died.

Eugene does appear in the game, but he's a minor character who's just mentioned – and his story seems a little different. Here's what we know about him so far.

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us season 2?

Joel shot and killed Eugene – but we don't know exactly why yet. However, we can make some guesses from what Gail says.

After telling Joel there's something she's scared to say, Gail tells him: "You shot and killed my husband. You killed Eugene, and I resent you for it. No, maybe a little more than that – I hate you for it.

"I hate you for it. Yes, I know you had no choice. I know that. I know I should forgive you. I've tried but I can't because of how you did it, and looking at your face, sitting in our home, makes me so f**king angry."

Catherine O'Hara in The Last of Us season 2. HBO

The most likely possibility is that Eugene somehow became infected and Joel had to shoot him to protect the rest of the community at Jackson.

We're expecting to find out more about Eugene and his death later in the series, likely in a flashback, as fans glimpsed him in the season trailer.

Who was Eugene in The Last of Us season 2?

In the game, Eugene was a former Firefly who joined the community at Jackson after leaving the group. He had served in the Fireflies alongside Tommy, Joel's brother.

It's clear that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have changed some aspects of Eugene's story for the show – most notably, his death. In the game, he died of a stroke, whereas it seems his demise in the show is going to be a little more gruesome.

Gail also doesn't exist in the game – whereas in the show, she's portrayed by actress Catherine O'Hara and has a fairly prominent role so far. In episode 1, Gail marks her first birthday without Eugene, meaning his death must be fairly recent.

Who will play Eugene in The Last of Us season 2?

Joe Pantoliano. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eugene will be played by Joe Pantoliano (although he's yet to appear in the show).

The actor is known for playing Ralph "Ralphie" Cifaretto on The Sopranos and has appeared in films and TV shows including The Goonies, Empire of the Sun, and NYPD Blue.

He's also had a successful working relationship with The Wachowskis, appearing in The Matrix, Bound, and Sense8.

The Last of Us season 1 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership. Season 2 is released weekly.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on this week. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.