Fans have been waiting for Abby's arrival for a long time, with both of the show's creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin heaping praise on Dever's performance.

Here's everything you need to know about Abby and what she wants with Joel (Pedro Pascal) in season 2.

What did Joel do to Abby in The Last of Us season 2?

Warning: Minor spoilers from The Last of Us game ahead.

Joel killed Abby's father – which has led to her quest for vengeance against him. In the game, Abby's father was a Firefly surgeon at the hospital who Joel killed while rescuing Ellie, and it seems the show is following this storyline.

One of the opening scenes of season 2 sees Abby standing at her father's grave with four others, the only remaining members of the Fireflies after Joel's rampage.

As they discuss what to do next, they suggest going to Seattle where a man called Isaac (set to be played by Jeffrey Wright, reprising his role from the game) could take them in.

Abby is determined to find finding Joel, but she's encouraged to go to Seattle first, where the group could find more people to help and more resources. After hanging a Firefly chain on her father's grave, she ruthlessly says that she wants to kill Joel slowly.

Who is Abby in The Last of Us season 2?

While Abby was a Firefly, she becomes a soldier of the Washington Liberation Front. She later forms some complex alliances.

In the show, she's the leader of the group of the remaining Fireflies, which also includes Manny (Danny Ramirez), Mel (Ariela Barer), Nora (Tati Gabrielle), and Owen (Spencer Lord).

In the game, Abby is the other playable character, alongside Ellie. Creator Neil Druckmann wanted players to learn more about her personality and empathise with her, which is why she's introduced so early in the show.

He explained at a press conference ahead of season 2: "In the game, you play as Abby, so you immediately form an empathic connection with her, because you’re surviving as her, you’re running through the snow, you’re fighting infected.

"And we can withhold certain things and make it a mystery that will be revealed later in the story. We couldn’t do that in the show because you’re not playing as her."

Speaking about Abby's ties with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Druckmann said: "Where that revelation happens in the game, if we were to stick to a very similar timeline, viewers would have to wait a very, very long time to get that context.

"It would probably get spoiled to them between seasons, and we didn’t want that, so it felt appropriate for those reasons to move that up and give the viewer that context right off the bat."

Who was Abby's father in The Last of Us?

Abby's father was a Firefly surgeon at the hospital that Joel stormed at the end of season 1.

Who plays Abby in The Last of Us season 2?

Abby is played by Kaitlyn Dever, who's best known for her roles in Booksmart and Apple Cider Vinegar.

Dever has also appeared in TV series including Dopesick, and Unbelievable, as well as films including Beautiful Boy, Ticket to Paradise, and Dear Evan Hansen.

In the games, Abby is played by voice actor Laura Bailey.

