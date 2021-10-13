Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill wrap filming on Doctor Who

The end’s not near, it’s here – Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have officially wrapped filming on Doctor Who.

The show’s official social media accounts posted a snap of the pair on the TARDIS set, holding a clapperboard, with an accompanying message that confirmed they’d “finished filming”.

That’s a wrap! Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have finished filming 🎬❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/g8d1XpuKzK — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2021

RadioTimes.com understands that Whittaker has now wrapped entirely on Doctor Who, with her last episode set to air next autumn.

Whittaker’s departure from Doctor Who was first announced, along with that of current showrunner Chris Chibnall, back in July.

Though this new post confirms that Gill has also “finished filming” on the next set of episodes, the BBC is yet to officially confirm if she will be departing her role as companion Yaz Khan.

Both stars will return for the show’s 13th series, set to air from 31st October on BBC One. This will be followed by two specials which will air in 2022, then one final feature-length adventure for Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor which will also mark the BBC’s centenary.

Following this, the BBC has confirmed that Russell T Davies – who worked on Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010 – will return to his old showrunner post for the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023 and beyond.

Speaking at a press event on Monday 11th October, Piers Wenger – head of BBC Drama – said that Davies is a “man with a vision” for the next iteration of Doctor Who.

Davies himself has hinted at who he might cast as the next Doctor following Whittaker’s departure, suggesting that the actor in question has “got to be limitless” in their range.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One on the 31st October.