Jenna Coleman thinks Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who casting is "genius"
High praise indeed from the former Doctor Who companion
Karen Gillan is "excited", Peter Capaldi says she's going to be "fantastic", and now Jenna Coleman too has lent her full support to Jodie Whittaker's casting as the new star of Doctor Who.
The former companion, who played Clara Oswald for three series of Doctor Who, said that she can't wait to see what the actor will bring to the role, adding that her casting as the first female Doctor is "genius".
"Oh, I love it," Coleman said of Whittaker’s casting while speaking about the upcoming series of Victoria during a US press tour.
"I think it’s genius," she said according to Variety. I think she is brilliant and lovely, and I can’t wait to hear her speak. I want to hear the voice. I think it’s very exciting times."
Coleman's fascination with Whittaker's voice is understandable given that thus far we have only seen her face emerging from that dark hood. Whittaker comes from Yorkshire, and while she put on a Dorset accent for her breakout role in ITV's Broadchurch, it will be intriguing to discover whether she uses her native accent in the series.
Coleman comes from Lancashire, of course, traditionally Yorkshire's greatest rivals – which makes her praise of Whittaker all the more noteworthy.
Everything's coming up Roses for the Thirteenth Doctor...