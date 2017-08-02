"Oh, I love it," Coleman said of Whittaker’s casting while speaking about the upcoming series of Victoria during a US press tour.

"I think it’s genius," she said according to Variety. I think she is brilliant and lovely, and I can’t wait to hear her speak. I want to hear the voice. I think it’s very exciting times."

Coleman's fascination with Whittaker's voice is understandable given that thus far we have only seen her face emerging from that dark hood. Whittaker comes from Yorkshire, and while she put on a Dorset accent for her breakout role in ITV's Broadchurch, it will be intriguing to discover whether she uses her native accent in the series.

Coleman comes from Lancashire, of course, traditionally Yorkshire's greatest rivals – which makes her praise of Whittaker all the more noteworthy.

Everything's coming up Roses for the Thirteenth Doctor...