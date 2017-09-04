Speaking at San Francisco Comic Con this weekend during a special Doctor Who panel, Capaldi was asked by a young fan if viewers would ever see Clara again – and rather than shrugging the question off, Capaldi appeared to judge his words carefully, before replying: “I think you may.”

Pausing to collect his thoughts, he went on: “I’LL see her again. You may see her again too. But I won't tell. It’d spoil things.

“You may see her. She’s still there. Everyone in Doctor Who is still there.”

Of course, it could be that Capaldi was speaking generally, and not ruling out a return for Coleman at some point far in the future. He could even have been speaking about the emotional connection all actors have to the long-running BBC sci-fi, and not about a particular actor’s return at all.

But given the context and content of his comments, we’d say it’s not too big a leap to think that he was dropping hints for eager fans that they might have even more to look forward to in this December’s special. Watch this space (and time)….

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas