Well now it looks like there is a chance her character could make a comeback.

RadioTimes.com understands that Coleman has been asked to appear in the festive special, and while there’s no official word on whether she has taken up the offer there’s certainly a decent possibility that she’d be up for one last Yuletide adventure.

After all, the appearance wouldn’t necessarily have to be a long one – her predecessor as companion, Karen Gillan, came back for a one-line cameo in Matt Smith’s last story as the Doctor in 2013, so perhaps Coleman could have a similarly brief role. And given her character’s importance to Capaldi’s years on the show, it would be a fitting send-off for the Twelfth Doctor.

On the other hand, there’s her commitment to ITV’s Victoria, which will also air a special on Christmas Day after a full series begins this autumn. While an appearance in both shows is eminently possible, it might be that Coleman will choose not to compete with a series in which she plays the lead role.

As usual, only time (and relative dimension in space) will tell.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas