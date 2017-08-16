Jenna Coleman has been asked to return for the Doctor Who Christmas special
RadioTimes.com understands that the former companion has been given the option to make a comeback this December
Ever since it was announced that Pearl Mackie and Mark Gatiss were returning to Doctor Who for Peter Capaldi’s final episode this Christmas, many fans have wondered if we’ll be seeing other familiar faces join the Twelfth Doctor for his last journey.
Most specifically, Whovians have mused about whether Capaldi’s former companion Jenna Coleman could be making an appearance, with rumours swirling for months that the Clara Oswald star could be popping into the series for a last goodbye.
Well now it looks like there is a chance her character could make a comeback.
RadioTimes.com understands that Coleman has been asked to appear in the festive special, and while there’s no official word on whether she has taken up the offer there’s certainly a decent possibility that she’d be up for one last Yuletide adventure.
After all, the appearance wouldn’t necessarily have to be a long one – her predecessor as companion, Karen Gillan, came back for a one-line cameo in Matt Smith’s last story as the Doctor in 2013, so perhaps Coleman could have a similarly brief role. And given her character’s importance to Capaldi’s years on the show, it would be a fitting send-off for the Twelfth Doctor.
More like this
On the other hand, there’s her commitment to ITV’s Victoria, which will also air a special on Christmas Day after a full series begins this autumn. While an appearance in both shows is eminently possible, it might be that Coleman will choose not to compete with a series in which she plays the lead role.
As usual, only time (and relative dimension in space) will tell.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas