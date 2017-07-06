Of course, last time we saw Mackie’s character she’d been saved from life as a Cyberman by her old flame Heather, who transformed Bill into an interdimensional being like herself with the promise that she could also return her to human form if she so wished.

So for the moment it’s unclear whether we’ll be seeing normal human Bill or space-travelling demigod Bill, but hey – we’re sure fans will be delighted to see the Tardis twosome reunited no matter how they manage it.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas