Meet the voice cast of Amazon Prime Video series Invincible

This week sees the debut of a brand new animated superhero series on Amazon Prime Video – and it’s safe to say that the voice cast assembled for the show is pretty impressive.

Advertisement

Invincible is written by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, based on his comic book character of the same name, and the extensive list of characters are voiced by some of the biggest names in Hollywood – with the likes of Steven Yeun, JK Simmons and Sandra Oh all taking on lead roles.

Read on for everything you need to know about the main cast members, including who they’re playing and where you might have seen them before.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Steven Yeun plays Mark Grayson

Prime

Who is Mark Grayson? At the start of the show, Mark is a relatively normal teenager, but for one thing: his father is the planet’s most powerful superhero. Just after he turns 17, he starts to develop powers of his own – with his father teaching him how to use them.

What else has Steven Yeun been in? Yeun’s breakthrough role came in another Robert Kirkman adaptation, playing Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead, while he has since gone on to receive huge acclaim for various film roles, including leading parts in Burning and Minari, the latter of which has earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

JK Simmons plays Nolan Grayson

Who is Nolan Grayson? Mark’s father, Nolan is an extremely powerful superhero, originally hailing from the planet Viltrum. His superhero name is Omni-Man, and he is determined to help humanity find peace on Earth.

What else has J.K. Simmons been in? Simmons has a wealth of film and TV credits to his name and is no stranger to the superhero genre, having previously appeared as J Jonah Jameson in various Spider-Man projects including Sam Raimi’s trilogy and as James Gordon in Justice League. Other notable roles include an Academy Award winning turn in Whiplash and the dual lead role in sci-fi series Counterpart.

Sandra Oh plays Debbie Grayson

Who is Debbie Grayson? Mark’s mother and Nolan’s wife, Debbie fell in love with Nolan after he had saved her life, and provides support to both her husband and son with her more grounded approach to life.

What else has Sandra Oh been in? Oh is best known for her roles as Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy and as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve, while other TV roles include Judging Amy, American Crime and a whole host of voice roles. Film credits include The Princess Diaries and Sideways.

Zazie Beetz plays Amber Bennett

Who is Amber Bennett? Amber is one of Mark’s classmates who soon becomes involved in his life – both at work and at home.

What else has Zazie Beetz been in? Beetz is best known for her award winning performance as Vanessa Keefer on Atlanta, and for playing Arthur Fleck’s neighbor in Joker. Other credits include the Netflix anthology series Easy and film roles in Geostorm, Deadpool 2 and High Flying Bird.

Walton Goggins plays Cecil Stedman

Who is Cecil Stedman? Cecil is a liaison between superheroes and the government and has been working alongside Omni-Man for twenty years, with the pair forming a close friendship during that time.

What else has Walton Goggins been in? Goggins has had a number of high profile TV roles, including main parts as Shane Vendrell in The Shield and Boyd Crowder in Justfied in addition to a recurring role as Venus Van Dam in Sons of Anarchy. On the big screen, he’s appeared in Quentin Tarantino films Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight as well Lincoln, Tomb Raider and The Ant Man and the Wasp.

Gillian Jacobs plays Atom Eve

Who is Eve? A young superhero, Eve is equipped with the power to alter the molecular design of objects, meaning she can create her own weapons whenever she needs them. As a member of the Teen Titans and high school friend of Mark, she helps integrate him into the world of superheroes.

What else has Gillian Jacobs been in? Jacobs is known for prominent roles in several sitcoms including as Britta Perry on Community, Mickey Dobbs on Love and a recurring role as Mimi-Rose Howard on Girls. Film roles include Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Don’t Think Twice, Brother Nature, Life of the Party, Ibiza, and I Used to Go Here.

Jason Mantzoukas plays Rex Splode

Who is Rex Splode? Also a member of the Teen Team, Rex is able to turn anything into an explosive device with a simple touch, and has ambitions to be one of the great superheroes. He and Atom Eve are in a relationship and are also partners in their work.

What else has Jason Mantzoukas been in? Comedian Mantzoukas had recurring roles in several sitcoms including The League, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place, and has appeared in various films including They Came Together and John Wick: Chapter 3. He has also known for voicing Jay Bilzerian on the Netflix animated series Big Mouth.

Zachary Quinto plays Robot

Who is Robot? Robot is the Teen Team’s leader, whose mysterious origins have not stopped him becoming a deeply trusted superhero. He is also the tech-guy and primary strategist for the team.

What else has Zachary Quinto been in? Quinto is best known for his role as Spock in the recent Star Trek films and for playing the main villain Sylar in Heroes. He was also Emmy nominated for his performance in American Horror Story: Asylum while recent film roles include, Hotel Artemis, High Flying Bird and The Boys in the Band.

Clancy Brown plays Damien Darkblood

Who is Damien Darkblood? One of the series’ villains, Damien is denizen of Hell who works as a private detective on Earth.

What else has Clancy Brown been in? Brown boasts various major big-screen credits from throughout the years, including roles in Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, Starship Troopers and Promising Young Woman. On the small screen he played Brother Justin Crowe in Carnivàle, while he has voiced Lex Luthor in various DC projects.

The epic voice cast also includes: Mark Hamill as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Mae Whitman as Fightmaster & Dropkick, Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson, Grey Griffin as Monster Girl, Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray, Amanda, Max Burkholder as Oliver Grayson, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost, Chad L. Coleman as Martian Man, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Ross Marquand as The Immortal, Aquarius, Mahershala Ali as Titan, Michael Dorn as Battle Beast, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Nicole Byer as Vanessa & Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Jon Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as Martian Emperor, Reginald VelJohnson as Principal Winslow and Justin Roiland.

Invincible is released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 26th March 2021. You can sign up to Amazon Prime Video for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Also, take a look at our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.