“We fully support James Gunn,” the group wrote in a letter posted on their personal social media accounts. “We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss. In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

While the note does not explicitly ask that Disney reinstate the director, Chris Pratt added in his Instagram post that he would "personally love to see" him re-hired for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

Check out the letter in full via Pratt's Instagram below.

More like this

The letter also touched upon the nature of the groundswell that led to his firing, which involved alt-right commentator Mike Cernovich circulating the tweets to his fanbase in order to force a move from Disney.

“There is little due process in the court of public opinion,” the cast wrote. “Given the growing political divide in this country, it’s safe to say instances like this will continue, although we hope Americans from across the political spectrum can ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponising mob mentality.”

Advertisement

Along with Pratt (who plays Star Lord), Saldana (Gamora), Cooper (Rocket) and Gillan (Nebula), the letter was signed by Dave Bautista (Drax) – who has already been outspoken on Twitter in his support of Gunn – Vin Diesel (Groot), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Michael Rooker (Yondu) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin).