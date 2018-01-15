Gunn also answered a few fan questions while making the announcement. For instance, when a user questioned if favourite Yondu (“I'm Mary Poppins, y'all”) could return, he gave a solid no.

Gunn also revealed that the soundtrack for the film – always an important aspect for Guardians – had already been selected.

And then Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt Tweeted his own very important question to Gunn about the nature of the villain in volume three...

...To which Gunn gave a very important answer...

So there you have it: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will definitely 100% completely-not-joking-at-all feature a box of snakes. And Twitter couldn't be happier about it.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 will be released (with snakes or not) 2020