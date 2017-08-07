Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt boogie to David Hasselhoff's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 end credits music video
The stars of the hit film join the 80s legend in a bizarre and hilarious clip
Marvel films are notorious for top notch end credit sequences, and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 was no exception. Director James Gunn enlisted David Hasselhoff, who made a cameo in the film, for a hilarious 190s music video spoof - and now the clip has surfaced on Youtube.
The Hoff is joined by stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan as they boogie down to an original song from the film's soundtrack called "Guardians' Inferno".
The clip is reminiscent of the kind of thing that brought Hasselhoff pop superstardom in Germany in the 1980s - the former Baywatch star famously performed at the Berlin Wall when it fell in 1989 - some camp, solid fun over a bouncing disco beat. There's plenty of glitter, too.
Karen Gillan gives it socks as one of the Hoff's backing dancers, but Dave Bautista (Drax) steals the show, jamming out on an electric guitar while donning a ridiculous wig and a set of wings.
Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 is available on digital download from 21st August, and on DVD and Blu-Ray on 4th September