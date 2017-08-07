The clip is reminiscent of the kind of thing that brought Hasselhoff pop superstardom in Germany in the 1980s - the former Baywatch star famously performed at the Berlin Wall when it fell in 1989 - some camp, solid fun over a bouncing disco beat. There's plenty of glitter, too.

Karen Gillan gives it socks as one of the Hoff's backing dancers, but Dave Bautista (Drax) steals the show, jamming out on an electric guitar while donning a ridiculous wig and a set of wings.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 is available on digital download from 21st August, and on DVD and Blu-Ray on 4th September