You'll notice Sylvester Stallone has particular issues with his pronunciation of the word "ravager" and Kurt Russell displays nerves of steel as a camera careers way, way too close to his face.

"The amazing thing about that moment is that Kurt did not budge," director James Gunn told Entertainment Weekly. You look at him, and he’s such a pro, that he’s just standing there. Oh my god, it went way too close. We were just an inch away from him getting his face broken open and that would have been the end of Kurt Russell on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is released on DVD on 8th August. Although we reckon there will be a few more DVD extras headed our way before then...