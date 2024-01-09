Along the way, we see Maya reconnect with her Native American roots, while her life in New York threatens to catch up with her.

As all episodes drop at once for the new Marvel Spotlight series, here's everything you need to know about the release time.

What time is Echo released in the UK?

All episodes of Echo will drop on Disney Plus at 2am GMT on Wednesday 10th January.

It's the first time a Marvel series has dropped all at once on Disney Plus. The release will be simultaneous around the world and will reach different countries at the following times:

2am GMT on 10th January (for UK viewers)

9pm ET on 9th January (for US viewers)

6pm PT on 9th January (for US viewers)

1pm AEST on 10th January (for Australian viewers)

How many episodes will there be in Echo?

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios' Echo. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios/Disney

Echo will consist of five episodes.

It's a shorter run for a Marvel show than usual, and has been referred to as a miniseries.

What age rating is Echo?

Echo is Marvel's first TV-MA series which is generally not recommended for audience members under the age of 17.

It's expected to include more violent scenes, with director Sydney Freeland recently telling RadioTimes.com: "This will be Marvel's first TV-MA series and a lot of that stemmed from the story, right?

"Like, we always knew that we wanted to tell a story that was a little more grounded, it was a little more street level, it was a little grittier."

She added: "The question was just how gritty can we go? How grounded can we be? And one of the most interesting things about Hawkeye was the fact that Maya Lopez was a villain, and that's what really attracted me to the project."

