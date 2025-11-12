HBO has announced three new cast additions for Dune: Prophecy season 2, with Indira Varma, Ashley Walters and Tom Hollander joining the ranks.

The series, which is inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson's prequel novel Sisterhood of Dune, is set 10,000 years before the events of the original Dune novel series and its ongoing movie adaptations, helmed by Denis Villeneuve.

Varma is best known for playing Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones and is also set to appear in The Night Manager season 2, while Ashley Walters is best known for his role as drug kingpin Dushane in Top Boy.

Hollander, meanwhile, will be widely recognised for his recent role as posh scammer Quentin in The White Lotus season 2.

No character details have been revealed for their roles yet.

Alongside the casting news, the network also confirmed that production on the second season has officially begun, with filming locations for the new instalment including Hungary, Jordan and Spain.

And, unlike the six-episode first season, HBO is treating fans to more episodes in season 2, with the new instalment set to feature eight.

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya Arat Corrino & Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

While plot details for Dune: Prophecy season 2 remain under wraps, the first season focuses on the Harkonnen sisters and the foundation of the mysterious Bene Gesserit order.

Varma, Walters and Hollander will join returning cast members Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka and Faoileann Cunningham.

Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten and Tessa Bonham Jones will also return.

Dune: Prophecy season 1 is available to watch now on Sky and NOW.

Dune: Prophecy season 1 is available to watch now on Sky and NOW.