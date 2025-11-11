Motherland star Diane Morgan has reportedly joined the cast of Marvel's upcoming Disney Plus series, VisionQuest.

The series, which will serve as the conclusion of the WandaVision and Agatha All Along trilogy, will bring Paul Bettany’s White Vision back to the fore, continuing his story from WandaVision.

Variety reports that Morgan is set to play “an associate” of Todd Stashwick’s character, Paladin.

Lauren Morais has also joined the cast, according to the publication, and is set to play Marvel Comics’ Lisa Molinari, a character who is “closely connected” to Ruaridh Mollica’s Thomas Shepherd.

Morgan is best known for hit BBC comedy Motherland and Netflix’s series After Life. Funnily enough, she's set to play an android in upcoming BBC series Ann Droid, which she co-wrote alongside Sarah Kendall.

Morais, meanwhile, has previously appeared in Mudtown, The Red King and The Crow Girl. VisionQuest will mark her biggest role yet.

Paul Bettany as White Vision in WandaVision. Disney

Alongside Bettany, other previously announced cast members include James Spader as Ultron, Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as Dum-E, and Stashwick as Paladin.

Plot details remain thin on the ground, but the series is expected to continue to explore the titular character’s journey of self-discovery, picking up where he left off in WandaVision.

The official logline for VisionQuest reads: “After the events of WandaVision, White Vision struggles to connect with the memories given to him as he lacks the emotions or feelings associated with them.”

Teasing what fans can expect from his upcoming MCU return in Vision Quest, Bettany said during an appearance at Los Angeles Comic Con (via ComicBookMovie.com):"It’s about intergenerational trauma… fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are."

VisionQuest is scheduled to debut on Disney Plus in 2026.

