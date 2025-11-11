The Ponds are back in business! Doctor Who legends Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill are officially reuniting for a new podcast which will see them reminisce about their time on the beloved sci-fi.

The duo quickly became fan favourites on the show, playing husband and wife Amy Pond and Rory Williams alongside Matt Smith's Tenth Doctor. And now, they're ready to revisit the series in their new podcast, which will be aptly called The Pondcast.

Sharing the news exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Darvill said the podcast is a chance to catch up with Gillan, who spends much of her time in the US, explaining: "We really get on and we catch up quite often, and we had such a good time [on Doctor Who].

"It was so long ago and we've forgotten so much that happened, but it was such a formative thing, that we feel now that we're able to look back and celebrate it."

He added: "I've not seen half of it, so we're going to rewatch it and talk about it. We've recorded a few episodes already and it's really fun. It is just me and Karen messing around so I'm not quite sure how many new facts you'll get, but it's really nice to kind of go back and reminisce about it."

As for how he feels about watching the episodes back? "I'm slightly nervous, but also, because it was so long ago, it feels like a different person. So I feel ready to to watch some stuff. I've seen a lot of it, but there's some episodes I've never seen. So it will be a complete surprise."

Arthur Darvill as Rory Williams and Karen Gillan as Amy Pond in Doctor Who. BBC

While The Pondcast doesn't have a launch date just yet, the pair have already recorded a few episodes, with former showrunner Steven Moffat appearing as a guest on one – so watch this space (and time!).

Darvill and Gillan first appeared in the season 5 episode The Eleventh Hour, and remained on Doctor Who until their heartbreaking exit in The Angels Take Manhattan.

The pair of them have been open about their hopes of one day returning to Doctor Who, with Gillan recently confirming she'd come back as Amy Pond, as long as Smith and Darvill were on board.

Arthur Darvill, Matt Smith and Karen Gillan in Doctor Who: The Power of Three (BBC)

Darvill added to RadioTimes.com: "We all joke with each other because we're all still good mates, like 'Maybe this year we'll be back'. I like the idea that when we're really old we'll go back. I presume it's going to go on forever.

"But yeah, if the scripts were right – it was so funny when we left, we all were like, 'No, never going back. It was too good. We don't want to ruin it.' But now I think we've kind of gone off and done our own things.

"And reminiscing is dangerous at times, but you kind of look back and go, well, it was really formative, and the most fun I've had on almost anything, really. I think it would be silly to rule it out."

Pondcast is coming soon. Stay tuned for Arthur Darvill's full interview on RadioTimes.com.

