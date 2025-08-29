During an interview with Dev Griffin on the Heart Evening Show, Smith was asked what question he would love to stop being asked - and he was quick to point out how nonsensical this one was.

"I get a lot – it's not please stop asking me – but, like, at airports, I always get, 'Didn't you bring your TARDIS?'

"'No, mate. I didn't. Because if I did, I wouldn't be queuing up, you know, having to get my laptop out while you look at it for no apparent reason and, like, check my shoes for God knows what,' you know?

Matt Smith and the TARDIS in Doctor Who. BBC

"'And If I did bring my TARDIS, then yeah, I certainly wouldn't be queuing up to get through your metal detecting machine.' So please stop asking me!"

We hear you, Matt!

The actor, who recently opened up about his punky role in new film Caught Stealing, clearly loved his time as the Doctor, however.

He previously said of the role: "I was very lucky that I got the opportunity to work with brilliant friends like Karen [Gillan], Arthur [Darvill] and Jenna [Coleman]. We had such great chemistry and we had such a great time making that show.

"I'm so proud, to this day, to be part of that world. There is a huge amount of pressure that comes with it, just as there is with House of the Dragon, but it's very rewarding."

Meanwhile, former showrunner Steven Moffat has said he'd love to see the actor return to the role - perhaps one day!

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

