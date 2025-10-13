With her only son, Michael, about to move out—again—to repair his marriage, he brings his mother a gift to help her live independently: a second-hand AnnDroid Z58/100 Basic Eldercare Robot, called Linda, played by Morgan.

Designed to keep the ageing population company and take the pressure off the NHS, it's Sue's worst nightmare—an overly attentive, socially inept pain in the backside.

But Sue quickly discovers she can use her new companion to her advantage, settling scores and ticking off tasks her son never quite gets round to. What emerges is a charming buddy comedy between an older woman and her robot, who may be technically brilliant but socially clueless.

"In a world where AI is looming larger and ever-present, Ann Droid asks the question: what is replaceable and what is not?" reads the logline.

"As funny as it is poignant, Ann Droid tells the story of an unlikely friendship between Sue and Linda, a social humanoid robot created to keep elderly people company and monitor their health."

And if that wasn’t enough to get you on board, Morgan's Motherland co-star Paul Ready plays Michael, while the iconic Sue Johnston (True Love, The Royle Family) leads the cast as Sue.

"I don’t know much, but I do know that if you get a chance to work with Diane Morgan, you take it. Immediately!" said Ready. "Can't wait to be reunited and bring Michael to life in her brilliant comic series."

Johnston echoed his excitement: "I'm thrilled to be back in the heart of BBC comedy. Diane and Sarah have created a show that will resonate with lots of different audiences, for different reasons, and I cannot wait to get started."

