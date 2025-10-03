Asked what she's doing for the rest of the year, Lumley told Evans: "Just busy, busy, busy, busy. I'm just about to start another series of Amandaland which was the spin-off from Motherland, which was a gorgeous wild success.

"Clever, clever Lucy Punch. We're just about to start seven more episodes and one is a Christmas special for this year."

Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley. BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

News of a Christmas special perhaps shouldn't be too much of a surprise. Earlier this year, Amandaland co-creator Sharon Horgan was asked if there was going to be a Christmas special, to which she replied: "We're not allowed to say."

Still, this new confirmation will be very welcome news for fans of the show, which has seen Punch reprise her role as Amanda, now living in South Harlesden following her divorce.

The cast of the show also includes Philippa Dunne, Samuel Anderson, Siobhán McSweeney, Rochenda Sandall and Ekow Quartey.

The Christmas special will also help to fill out a festive TV schedule which is looking markedly quieter than last year, which featured big additions such as Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the Gavin & Stacey finale and Christmas specials for Doctor Who and Outnumbered.

When the show's renewal for season was announced earlier this year, Horgan said in a statement: "The incredible cast and writers, director and production team worked so hard on this show and it's so wonderful to see that hard work pay off.

"Special thanks to Lucy for being the most extraordinary front woman and to the BBC for having such faith in the idea of Amandaland from the off."

Amandaland is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Listen to The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with The National Lottery on Virgin Radio UK, weekdays from 6:30am

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.