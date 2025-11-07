Whilst the nation sat down to enjoy the finale of The Celebrity Traitors last night (Thursday 6th November), fans of The Night Manager were also delivered quite the treat in the form of an exciting teaser trailer.

First-look images for the brand new second season had already been unveiled earlier this week but, with a trailer in store, excitement for the new episodes is at an all-time high.

In the teaser, we see Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) being questioned about his competency as an agent alongside a fast-paced look at some of the action to come. We catch glimpses of Indira Varma and Diego Calva's new characters, as well as a high-speed motorcycle chase and finally, Jonathan literally running for his life down a hallway as a bomb explodes.

As well as a shot of Jonathan being bundled away with tape across his mouth and a group of armed police storming a lavish-looking home, it's safe to say that Jonathan looks as though he has his work cut out for him this season.

You can watch the trailer below.

It's been nine years since the season 1 finale, but the teaser suggests season 2 will achieve the same gripping quality as its predecessor.

As well as Hiddleston reprising his leading role, other returning faces include Olivia Colman (The Crown) as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie (Sex Education) as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge (Joker) as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone (Traces) as Frisky and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Daniel Roper.

Indira Varma in The Night Manager season 2. The Ink Factory/BBC/Amazon/Des Willie

In terms of new characters and stars, the cast will also include Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico), as Teddy, Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Roxana, Indira Varma (Obsession) as Mayra, Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters) as Basil and Hayley Squires (Adult Material) as Sally.

The official synopsis for The Night Manager season 2 reads: "Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful.

"Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva)."

It continues: "On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army.

"As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late."

As for now, a release date for The Night Manager's second season hasn't been announced but with a slew of first-look pictures and now, a teaser, we can anticipate more exciting news to come in due course.

The Night Manager season 2 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

