ITV have today announced that they have commissioned Elizabeth Day's novel, The Party, and are adapting it as a five-part series led by Luke Evans.

Known for his roles in the Fast & Furious film franchise as well as in The Pembrokeshire Murders, The Alienist and Nine Perfect Strangers, Evans is set to take on the role as journalist Martin Gilmour.

The book itself is described as "a taut psychological tale of obsession and betrayal set over the course of a dinner party", with the series appearing to stick close to the original source material and take us down a twisted path of privilege, wealth and secrets.

The series digs into the central friendship of Evans's Martin Gilmour and wealthy and charismatic politician Ben Fitzmaurice, who is played by The Gold's Tom Cullen.

Production for the series kicked off last month, with first-look pictures now teasing some of what's to come.

In them, we see both men dressed in suits and appearing to be in a lavish home, but looking equally as stressed.

Tom Cullen as Ben Fitzmaurice in The Party. ITV/World Productions

On the announcement of the series, Evans said: “From the moment I read Elizabeth Day’s novel, I knew it had the makings of something truly special for television. To now be bringing The Party to life – both as an actor and as an executive producer through Stoic Productions – is incredibly rewarding.

"Sarah Solemani’s adaptation captures the emotional depth and tension of the story perfectly, and to collaborate once again with World Productions and ITV, alongside such an extraordinary cast, is a real privilege. The Party is a gripping exploration of loyalty, class, and the truths we hide, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Raised alone by his working-class mum, Sylvia, played by BAFTA award-winning Joanna Scanlan (After Love) Martin wins a scholarship to an elite boarding school, where he first meets Ben. They forge an unbreakable bond, as Ben and the Fitzmaurice’s give Martin the sense of belonging he has always craved.

"In turn, Martin remains unflinchingly loyal to Ben through even the greatest crises. Three decades on, Martin is invited to Ben’s lavish birthday party at the Fitzmaurice’s country pile. The news of the Conservative leader’s resignation threatens to derail Ben’s party, as he considers announcing his intention to stand. Martin fears the publicity that Ben’s bid would bring, dredging up the secrets of their past with tragic consequences…

"The drama moves between the shocking events of the party and the police investigation that follows, with flashbacks to Martin and Ben’s lives at school, university and London party days."

Sarah Solemani as Lucy in The Party. World Productions/ITV

The Party is set to be "a gripping exploration of identity, privilege and devotion, combined with a tender ode to anyone who has fought to live authentically", with the cast also including Sarah Solemani who not only stars as Martin's pregnant wife Lucy but is also series creator and writer.

Other cast members include Lydia Leonard (Ten Percent) as Serena, Ben’s wife, as well as Lindsay Duncan (The Morning Show) and Douglas Hodge (We Live in Time) as Ben’s parents, Lady Katherine and Lord George Fitzmaurice.

Sam Troughton (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth), Sally Scott (Crow Girl), Sinéad Matthews (Down Cemetery Road), Bally Gill (Slow Horses), Amaka Okafor (Secret Service) and Rakie Ayola (Falling) also round out the cast.

Known for her hit podcast How to Fail but also several books, Day said on the announcement of The Party: “I am so thrilled to see this wonderful adaptation of my novel, The Party, come to our screens.

"To be surrounded by this much talent both in front of and behind the camera is a real career highlight - I am incredibly grateful to the brilliant Luke Evans for championing my book in the first place and to everyone at World Productions and ITV who have been so steadfast in their vision for this project. I'm also very grateful to Sarah Solemani for lending her myriad talents to the adaptation.

"It's unbelievably exciting to witness my characters and the imagined world they inhabit evolving into this compelling, new creative iteration. And yes, I've already asked to be an extra. Multiple times."

As of now, we don't currently have a release date for The Party but we do know that when it does air, it will on ITV1 and STV, also being available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

The Party will be coming to ITV1.

