A year and a half after it was first confirmed that Doctor Who would be getting a brand new spin-off, it's finally time for The War Between the Land and the Sea to start airing.

With no more Who until Christmas 2026, the new five-part series should fill the gap nicely, as fans dive into the story which sees UNIT faces off against Homo Aqua, the species previously known as the Sea Devils.

Starring Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jemma Redgrave and Colin McFarlane, among others, the series is also notable for featuring some stunning visuals and locations, as seen in the previously released trailers. But just where was it all actually shot?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used for The War Between the Land and the Sea.

Where was The War Between the Land and the Sea filmed?

Francesca Corney as Sergeant Hana Chakri, Colin McFarlane as General Pierce, Russell Tovey as Barclay and Henry Nott as Corporal Pip Morgan in The War Between the Land and the Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Alistair Heap

As has been the case with Doctor Who since its revival in 2005, a large portion of the scenes in The War Between the Land and the Sea were filmed in Cardiff.

Notable locations used in the area across the five episodes include Cardiff City Hall, National Museum Cardiff, The City Arms pub and the Welsh Government offices at Cathays Park.

Meanwhile, scenes were also filmed in Bristol, with filming taking place on Canynge Road in Clifton, as well as at Lloyds Amphitheatre at the harbourside.

Filming also took place abroad in Mallorca, Spain. One sequence shot there can be seen in the image above.

Of course, as with Doctor Who and most other series, many series were shot on sets in studios – including those taking place in the crucial location of the Empress Hall.

Speaking ahead of the series debuting, co-writer and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: "I'm so excited by the look of this, it's absolutely gorgeous.

"We have a central setting called the Empress Hall that's so full of supporting artists, it makes my heart sing! We've been able to focus the look, because for Doctor Who you're often having to create spaceships and time windows and the TARDIS, whereas for this most of our sets are concentrated on the real world.

"At the same time, we create great big swaggering moments of imagination because we do go underwater to the realm of the Sea Devils, what we call the ‘Homo Aqua habitat’. That's a glorious visual. Our design team has done such a brilliant job."

Meanwhile, co-writer Pete McTighe said: "The scale of the sets was incredible – I mean when you see the Empress Hall, it’s hard to believe that wasn’t a real location, let alone where we go in Episode 3. Our production designers Erica McEwan and Julian Luxton worked wonders.

"The special effects added in post-production just elevate the show to a whole new level, that team led by Seb Barker is incredible. And our fantastic costume designer Rachel Walsh made sure everyone looked amazing – no mean feat when you look at the amount of people in the Empress Hall scenes."

The War Between the Land and the Sea will air on BBC One on BBC iPlayer, starting at 8:30pm on Sunday 7th December.

