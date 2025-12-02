The War Between the Land and the Sea review: Doctor Who spin-off could turn the tide for the Whoniverse
The Whoniverse spin-off should tempt even those disillusioned with Doctor Who.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 2 December 2025 at 6:00 pm
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad