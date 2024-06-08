"Everywhere I land, a woman appears..." explains the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), while a new character played by Twist – apparently in some distress – cries out, "In every dream I’m there!"

The teaser then drops a big clue as to exactly what's happening, with the Doctor revealing that Twist's character "doesn't know why, but she remembered them" – presumably referring to the various different guises she's assumed in recent episodes.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rather than some malevolent force inserting itself across various points of history, could it be that Twist's character is unaware of what's happening? Is her subconscious somehow reshaping time and space, or might a third party be responsible?

More like this

The Legend of Ruby Sunday will also see the return of former TARDIS traveller Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford), who warns that "something's wrong" as we cut to footage of an alarmed Morris Gibbons, UNIT's new scientific advisor (played by guest star Lenny Rush).

The trailer closes with Kate Lethbridge-Stewart warning of an oncoming threat: "Whatever it is, here it comes..."

Read more:

Liverpool-born actor Twist made an unusual cameo in Doctor Who's latest episode Rogue – her newest character, the Duke's late mother, was represented by way of a painting rather than making a traditional physical appearance.

The previous episode, Dot and Bubble, saw the Doctor and companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) finally begin to realise that they had encountered multiple beings across time and space who shared the same face.

The Legend of Ruby Sunday – releasing on 15th June – will be followed by the episode Empire of Death, which will bring the current season of Doctor Who to a close.

The series will then return at Christmas with festive special Joy to the World, written by former showrunner Steven Moffat.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 15th June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.