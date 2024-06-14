Twist has appeared in a number of supporting roles since last year's Wild Blue Yonder, and just recently the Doctor and Ruby seem to have cottoned on to the fact she's been popping up time and again.

Now, taking to Instagram, Davies posted a collage of all of Twist's appearances, alongside the following message: "WHO IS SHE?! Every episode, she is there.

"Isaac Newton’s housemaid. A heckler in the pub. Gina Scalzi on the Baby Station. A tea lady in 1963. The Ambulance on Kastarion 3. A hiker in Wales! Lindy Pepper-Bean’s mum. A portrait in 1813. And now Susan Triad, tech entrepreneur. This week: ANSWERS! CLUE: There’s always a twist at the end"

Susan Twist as Susan Triad in Doctor Who: The Legend Of Ruby Sunday. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

He also posted an emoji of a dancing lady, with the final line seemingly hinting towards the song and dance number at the end of The Devil's Chord.

The Legend of Ruby Sunday is not only expected to provide answers to the Susan Twist mystery, but is also expected to delve into the mystery surrounding Ruby's parentage.

Davies previously teased: "With the title The Legend of Ruby Sunday, you've got that foundling story reaching its peak. Millie plays it beautifully. I'm delighted with the way it all dovetails."

Meanwhile, a synopsis for the episode said: "The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby (Gibson) come crashing down to present-day Earth with a bang, a few sparks, and a 'Gimme the loving!'

"They need UNIT's help. What is Ruby Sunday's most precious secret? And how might an old VHS tape hold the key? One thing is certain: the whole of existence is in grave danger..."

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 8th June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.