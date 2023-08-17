This includes every episode and special from the first four seasons, as well as bonus features including the featurette A Look Back Through Time and Space, featuring David Tennant and Russell T Davies.

To mark the announcement, the BBC have released a new trailer celebrating the first five years of Doctor Who’s revival from 2005-2010:

The first season of the revived Doctor Who – aired in 2005 – starred Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor. David Tennant took on the mantle of the Tenth Doctor from Christmas Day 2005, starring in three seasons and a quartet of special episodes, before departing the show in 2010.

The new Blu-ray set will feature 18 discs, containing 60 episodes, and can be pre-ordered now from Amazon.

New episodes of Doctor Who will air from November 2023 with three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble to mark 60 years of the series, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor following over the festive period.

Gatwa will be joined by Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, while it has also been confirmed that composer Murray Gold will be back to score the new episodes alongside returning showrunner Davies.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, while Disney Plus will be the exclusive home for new episodes internationally.

