Doctor Who confirms Susan Twist's next role and new cast for Rogue
Twist will be taking on a new role yet again.
Fans have been racking their brains and thinking up theories as to the significance of Susan Twist's characters in Doctor Who, and now they will have a new character to add to the list.
First seen in the opening scenes of Wild Blue Yonder, Twist has proven to be a mainstay in the cast, with the actress portraying different people in a number of episodes, including 73 Yards, Boom and The Church on Ruby Road.
While many Doctor Who fans will be waiting for the Black Mirror-inspired Dot and Bubble, the cast list for next week's Rogue has been revealed, and Susan Twist is back once more.
The episode, titled Rogue, sees the Doctor and Ruby in 1813, "where guests at a duchess's party are being murdered" and a mysterious bounty hunter called Rogue will change the Doctor's life forever.
Featuring alongside Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson are Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) as the titular character, Indira Varma (Luther) as the Duchess of Pemberton, Paul Forman (Emily in Paris) as Lord Barton and Camilla Aiko (Fifteen Love) as Emily Beckett.
Elsewhere in the cast is Susan Twist in an even more mysterious role, with her character credited as "The Portrait".
Fans have been raving about the Regency-era episode ever since first-look images were unveiled of Gatwa, Gibson and Groff in period attire.
Not much is known about Groff's character or the episode beyond the BBC's synopsis, but Gibson previously teased that it is "filled with so much".
At a press Q&A for the episode, Gibson said: "We had Jonathan Groff in it, for God's sake! It was incredible. Just so many things happen in that episode. It's filled with so much."
She added: "But it was cool, because you know what best friends would do, they'd travel to the Regency era and then be like, 'I'm gonna go find a scandal!' So yeah, that was my favourite episode for sure."
When asked by RadioTimes.com about Groff's character, Gatwa noted there was a "chill vibe" between the pair...
Fans will have to wait and see what unfolds!
Doctor Who continues on Saturday 1st June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.
