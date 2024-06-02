In one of the stills, he is seen standing alone at what looks to be some kind of dance as several onlookers watch on.

Meanwhile, two additional snaps see him interacting with the Doctor (Gatwa) – who can be seen smiling widely.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Jonathan Groff as Rogue in Doctor Who. BBC

We'll have to wait until the episode's debut on BBC iPlayer next Saturday to find out quite what is going on, but fans are certainly desperate to find out more about Groff's mysterious character.

We do already know that he is playing the titular Rogue, while it's now been confirmed by the BBC that he is a bounty hunter who will have a major impact on the Doctor's life.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Jonathan Groff as Rogue in Doctor Who.

But beyond that, it's all been kept tightly under wraps – so it remains to be seen exactly how he will slot into the episode and what kind of relationship he'll have with the Doctor and Ruby Sunday.

When quizzed by RadioTimes.com about the Doctor's dynamic with the character at the premiere of the new season, Gatwa said that there was a "chill vibe" between the pair - but Millie Gibson appeared to hint that this might not tell the full story.

The synopsis for the episode provided by the BBC reads: "The Doctor and Ruby land in 1813, where guests at a duchess’s party are being murdered and a mysterious bounty hunter called Rogue is about to change the Doctor’s life forever."

We can't wait!

Doctor Who continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.