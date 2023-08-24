Best Drama was awarded to Sally Wainwright’s hit series Happy Valley, while Ellie Simmonds triumphed in the Breakthrough Presenter category for her documentary Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?.

It was a strong showing too for Channel 4, with Kate Winslet taking home the Best TV Actor in a Drama award for her performance in the drama I Am Ruth, and Lewis Gribben picking up the Breakthrough Actor award for his turn in the acclaimed series Somewhere Boy.

Channel 4 also scored awards in the programme categories, for Best Documentary (Children of the Taliban), Best Popular Factual (Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard), and Best Comedy series (Derry Girls).

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elsewhere, Jamie Demetriou won Best TV Actor in a Comedy for his performance in Netflix series A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, Best International Drama was awarded to Succession, and Best On Demand Service was won by ITVX.

This Year’s Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to Claudia Winkleman in recognition of her contribution to some of TV’s most popular shows, including the BBC's long-standing Strictly Come Dancing and new hit series The Traitors and The Piano.

Claudia Winkleman hosting The Traitors BBC

In the only award voted for by the public, the scene in Doctor Who that saw Jodie Whittaker regenerate into David Tennant – from the episode The Power of the Doctor – was crowned TV Moment of the Year.

A full list of winners can be found below.

Best TV Actor - Comedy: Jamie Demetriou

Best TV Actor - Drama: Kate Winslet

Best TV Presenter - Factual: Ramita Navai

Best TV Presenter - Entertainment: Graham Norton

Breakthrough Actor: Lewis Gribben

Breakthrough Presenter: Ellie Simmonds

Best Comedy Series: Derry Girls

Best Documentary: Children of the Taliban

Best Drama: Happy Valley

Best Entertainment Series: The Traitors

Best International Drama: Succession

Best Popular Factual Series: Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard

Climate Impact Award: Guy Martin's Great British Power Trip

Production Company of the Year: Dancing Ledge Productions

Production Group of the Year: STV Studios

Small Indie of the Year: Afro-Mic Productions

Best On Demand Service: ITVX

Channel of the Year: BBC One

Ones to Watch Random Acts Live Pitch: TBC

Outstanding Achievement Award: Claudia Winkleman

TV Moment of the Year: "Dr Who Regenerates"

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.