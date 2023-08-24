Doctor Who regeneration wins TV Moment of the Year at Edinburgh TV Awards
Jodie Whittaker's exit and David Tennant's return emerged victorious in the people's vote.
Doctor Who, The Traitors and BBC One all took home trophies at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival Awards.
BBC One picked up the Channel of the Year award, while other wins for the broadcaster included The Traitors topping the Best Entertainment category and Graham Norton being named Best Entertainment TV Presenter.
Best Drama was awarded to Sally Wainwright’s hit series Happy Valley, while Ellie Simmonds triumphed in the Breakthrough Presenter category for her documentary Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?.
It was a strong showing too for Channel 4, with Kate Winslet taking home the Best TV Actor in a Drama award for her performance in the drama I Am Ruth, and Lewis Gribben picking up the Breakthrough Actor award for his turn in the acclaimed series Somewhere Boy.
Channel 4 also scored awards in the programme categories, for Best Documentary (Children of the Taliban), Best Popular Factual (Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard), and Best Comedy series (Derry Girls).
Elsewhere, Jamie Demetriou won Best TV Actor in a Comedy for his performance in Netflix series A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, Best International Drama was awarded to Succession, and Best On Demand Service was won by ITVX.
This Year’s Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to Claudia Winkleman in recognition of her contribution to some of TV’s most popular shows, including the BBC's long-standing Strictly Come Dancing and new hit series The Traitors and The Piano.
In the only award voted for by the public, the scene in Doctor Who that saw Jodie Whittaker regenerate into David Tennant – from the episode The Power of the Doctor – was crowned TV Moment of the Year.
A full list of winners can be found below.
- Best TV Actor - Comedy: Jamie Demetriou
- Best TV Actor - Drama: Kate Winslet
- Best TV Presenter - Factual: Ramita Navai
- Best TV Presenter - Entertainment: Graham Norton
- Breakthrough Actor: Lewis Gribben
- Breakthrough Presenter: Ellie Simmonds
- Best Comedy Series: Derry Girls
- Best Documentary: Children of the Taliban
- Best Drama: Happy Valley
- Best Entertainment Series: The Traitors
- Best International Drama: Succession
- Best Popular Factual Series: Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard
- Climate Impact Award: Guy Martin's Great British Power Trip
- Production Company of the Year: Dancing Ledge Productions
- Production Group of the Year: STV Studios
- Small Indie of the Year: Afro-Mic Productions
- Best On Demand Service: ITVX
- Channel of the Year: BBC One
- Ones to Watch Random Acts Live Pitch: TBC
- Outstanding Achievement Award: Claudia Winkleman
- TV Moment of the Year: "Dr Who Regenerates"
