Speaking to Newsround, Davies said: "I kind of know that the Doctor’s reached the status of, like, Robin Hood.

"Sometimes there might be a pause, and during that pause, the viewers of Newsround now will grow up a few years and start writing stories and they’ll bring it back.

"So I have absolute faith that that will survive because I am living proof of it and that’s what happens to good ideas. No good idea ever dies."

While Davies is clearly optimistic that Doctor Who will survive (as it has before), it does seem possible that viewers might be in for a long wait for a potential new season.

Considering no decision has been made about the next season, it does also make sense that there would be a break in broadcasting due to the lengthy production process for a show like Doctor Who.

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com, Davies addressed the future of the show by saying: "There's no decision until after season 2.

"It's funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we're having secret meetings about it. People I work with every year say, 'What's really happening?' and I'm going, 'Nothing! No meetings, nothing.'

"That's when the decision is – and the decision won't even be made by the people we work with at Disney+, it'll be made by someone in a big office somewhere. So literally nothing happening, no decision."

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

The BBC also previously responded to a report suggesting that the show had been "shelved".

A spokesperson said: "This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs.

"The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines."

This season will see the Doctor travel across the stars as he attempts to get his new companion home - only he has to take the long way round.

Doctor Who season 15 begins on 12th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 6:50pm on BBC One.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.