The production was originally staged in 2016, directed by the then-artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe, and starred Gatwa as Demetrius. Gatwa was joined in the cast by Meera Syal and Black Mirror's Anjana Vasan amongst many others.

Now, fans at home will have a chance to watch Gatwa's performance, as a filmed version of the show will be airing at 8pm on BBC Four on Sunday 9th July.

Meow Meow as Titania in Emma Rice's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Shakespeare's Globe / Simon Tanner

The Shakespeare play follows four runaway lovers who find themselves in the forest outside of Athens and caught up in a dispute between the king and queen of the fairies.

Meanwhile, a troupe of amateur actors try to rehearse a play and get caught up in the mayhem by the intervention of mischievous fairy Puck.

Fans don't have long to wait until they get to see Gatwa's Doctor in action - he is expected to debut during this year's 60th anniversary specials, taking over from David Tennant's fourteenth Doctor.

Gatwa has revealed that fans almost found out about his casting earlier than they did, as he kept accidentally leaking the news.

He said that after he found out about his casting he "felt numb" and that "keeping it a secret until the announcement was very difficult".

"I’d often get a little tipsy in Soho House, make a new best friend in the bathroom, tell them and run off," he revealed. "Thankfully, it never got out."

A Midsummer Night's Dream from Shakespeare's Globe will air at 8pm on Sunday 9th July 2023 on BBC Four. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

