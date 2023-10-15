With the star celebrating his birthday today, fans have taken to Twitter to offer their best wishes, with one saying: "Happy Birthday to our wonderful Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa. The loveliest man you could ever meet and he's going to absolutely smash it in the role. Can't wait to see it all on screen. So grateful for the time he has spent with fans all year, come rain or shine".

Another added: "Happy Birthday to the Doctor himself - Ncuti Gatwa! I have never been more excited to see a portrayal of the Doctor as I am with this man. A confident, empowering presence, perfect comedic timing, all with such a gentle nature. He will be, and is, perfect. Happy Birthday Ncuti!"

"Happy birthday to the best dressed doctor," said another fan. "Cannot wait to see Ncuti Gatwa in action".

It was revealed earlier this year that Gatwa's Doctor will buck tradition by not having one set costume, but instead wearing a different costume in each episode. Given this, fans have been sharing images of Gatwa's many different looks as the Doctor, as seen on set.

Another fan sending their wishes for Gatwa's birthday said: "Happy Birthday to THE Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa! He's one of the most genuine people in the industry, and he's exceptionally talented. I can't wait to see him as the Doctor later this year!"

Little is known about Gatwa's incarnation of the Doctor as of yet, but the star has teased some aspects of the character that we can expect to see throughout his first season.

He said in an interview earlier this year: "My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable. He hides it with humour, but he's lonely. I can't say much more than that; I don't want to spoil anything. But he's also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up."

