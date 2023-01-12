The former Coronation Street actor was announced to be joining the BBC's long-running sci-fi drama last year, where she will be the companion to Ncuti Gatwa 's Fifteenth Doctor.

Incoming Doctor Who star Millie Gibson has amused fans with her reaction to a social media post about Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor, who she describes as "so hot".

In the time since her casting, Gibson has been embraced by the active Doctor Who fan community, who are excited to find out more about her mysterious new character Ruby Sunday.

Filming is currently underway on Doctor Who season 14, but between scenes Gibson found time to respond to a post from the official Twitter account of the show, featuring images and a memorable quote from Smith's incarnation of The Doctor.

Her response was simple, but impactful: "He's so hot."

Within its first hour on the social media platform, the short post had already racked up hundreds of likes from Whovians, some of whom expressed their agreement with her statement.

Smith starred in Doctor Who for three years between 2010 and 2013, while the show was being run by Steven Moffat, before bowing out and passing the torch to Peter Capaldi.

When the shock return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate was announced for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials, fans called for Smith to join them in taking one more ride in the TARDIS.

However, the actor responded that he feared he could be "too old" for the role, while his schedule is currently packed with obligations to Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Nevertheless, it appears that Gibson would be in favour of an Eleventh Doctor revival if the opportunity did ever come about.

