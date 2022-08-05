Matt Smith thinks he might be "too old" to return to Doctor Who

One of the previous stars whose return is most clamoured for is Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor, Tennant's successor who led the show from 2010 to 2013.

With Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary fast approaching, and David Tennant's return to the show already confirmed , all eyes are now on whether any other Doctors from the past will be popping up as part of next year's celebrations.

Well, now fans have a bit more of a sense of how Smith feels about a return, as he was asked in a recent feature for Rolling Stone UK about whether he would ever return to the role. While he seemed open to the idea, he did have some caveats.

Smith said of returning: "Maybe, if it was the right script. I mean, I don’t know if I’ve got too old now. It would have to be really right."

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Sky/HBO

In the interview, Smith also spoke about Tennant's return to the show, saying that "it makes sense" because Russell T Davies is back as showrunner, and added, "What a Doctor, what an actor, what a bloke" before calling him "a totally seminal Doctor".

Smith is currently promoting the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, in which he plays Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of Paddy Considine's King Viserys.

He recently said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to "subvert" expectations with his character, as "on the page, Daemon could really be one thing".

He continued: "I think there’s a sort of strange, sensitive nature to Daemon and quite a genuine loyalty to him and humanistic qualities that you can peel away and see."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon will launch on Sunday 21st August on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

