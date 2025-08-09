Asked on his podcast The Bishop Exchange about if he would return, Bishop said: “[I have] no more intentions to be in Doctor Who but that’s not my final line on it.

"That depends on what happens, because all the companions leave Doctor Who with a chance that they can come back when the Doctor has been through whatever travels that they’re going through."

Speaking about where the series has been left, with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper, Bishop added: "At the moment, the Doctor’s gone through another regeneration so there’s gonna be a new Doctor, a new series."

It's worth noting that Doctor Who's next season has not yet been commissioned with fans waiting for a decision from Disney.

Bishop continued: "Who knows - they may arrive back to where my character Dan is living and he pops up. That’s the good thing, people do pop up years after they’ve been in it. It was such a great thing to do. I would definitely be pleased if that happened, but if it doesn’t, I’m just grateful for the time I had.”

After joining the show in The Halloween Apocalypse, the first episode of season 13's Flux, Bishop took his final bow as Dan in The Power of the Doctor, which was also Whittaker and Gill's final episode.

The Power of the Doctor began with Dan caught up in a clash with the nefarious CyberMasters, on top of a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy. After going through a near-death experience, he's left shaken - and decides to remain on Earth.

However, he did make one last appearance in the iconic companion support group scene, telling the group: "I’m glad I’m not on the verge of being exterminated anymore. But I do miss her."

In recent episodes, Doctor Who has brought back companions including Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), with a long-awaited appearance from Susan Foreman (Carole Ann Ford) - so a potential return for Dan is certainly not outside the realms of possibility.

