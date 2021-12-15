John Bishop says he’ll “always be grateful” for time on Doctor Who

John Bishop’s starring role in Doctor Who: Flux was well-received by fans who came to love Dan – and it’s something the comedian is “grateful” for.

The Liverpudlian was announced to star in the six-part special back on New Year’s Day and he’s back at the turn of the year once more for another adventure.

Bishop plays Dan, a food bank volunteer from Liverpool who had his life flipped upside down and then some when he ran into Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor.

Speaking about landing a role in the iconic sci-fi series, Bishop said exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the ITV Entertainment Schedule Launch: “To get to do something like Doctor Who is just mental and it will always be a thing that I’ll always be grateful for.”

And in true Doctor Who style, Bishop remained tight-lipped on what we can expect in the New Year’s Day special.

“The only thing I can tease, because it’s already been revealed, is that there are Daleks. And that’s all you need to know – if there’s a reason to ever watch anything it’s because there are Daleks!”

While we know there will be Daleks in this special, which will also star Aisling Bea, we also know there’ll be a teasing time loop story.

The official synopsis for the special reads: “Sarah owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (played by Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out different than planned…”

Eve of the Daleks marks the final festive instalment for the outgoing Doctor, Whittaker, and also the first part to a thrilling trilogy to mark her departure.

She will star in a second episode in Spring 2022, before departing along with showrunner Chris Chibnall in a third episode to coincide with the BBC’s Centenary celebrations.

And if you’re waiting for more from Bishop, the comedian will return to ITV to present The John Bishop Show where he’ll perform stand-up and chat with celebrities.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks airs on 1st January 2022 on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks airs on 1st January 2022 on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.