Doctor Who's David Tennant and Peter Davison share the screen in unearthed TARDIS photos
The images come from the filming of 2007 mini episode Time Crash.
Exactly 20 years ago today, it was announced that David Tennant had been cast as the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, and to mark the occasion we've dug out some classic, unseen photos from the Radio Times archive.
The photos come from 2007 when, in his second year on screen as the Doctor, Tennant's incarnation met one of his predecessors, Peter Davison's Fifth Doctor.
This meeting occurred in Children in Need special short Time Crash, set between The Last of the Time Lords and Voyage of the Damned.
Radio Times was on set to photograph the meeting, which ended up being even more momentous than was known at the time - after all, Tennant would later go on to marry Davison's daughter Georgia, and become his son-in-law.
The photos see the duo in the TARDIS together as the scene is being shot, with crew members around to capture the sequence.
Read more:
- Doctor Who confirms how Varada Sethu’s companion connects to Boom
- Doctor Who airs major development in Mrs Flood mystery
Meanwhile, another of the images sees Tennant and Davison striking a pose against a green screen, each wearing their iconic outfits as the Doctor.
Some more photos recently came out of the Radio Times archive, from the iconic 2006 cover shoot which featured Tennant, Billie Piper and Elisabeth Sladen.
Tennant recently reflected on his casting in the role, admitting that his agent at the time told him not to touch the role, saying that "it's not going to work".
Tennant said that while that agent who he worked with previously was brilliant and has since retired, "she didn't call that correctly".
Doctor Who season 15 continues on 19th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:15pm on BBC One.
Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.