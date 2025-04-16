This meeting occurred in Children in Need special short Time Crash, set between The Last of the Time Lords and Voyage of the Damned.

Radio Times was on set to photograph the meeting, which ended up being even more momentous than was known at the time - after all, Tennant would later go on to marry Davison's daughter Georgia, and become his son-in-law.

David Tennant and Peter Davison. Radio Times

The photos see the duo in the TARDIS together as the scene is being shot, with crew members around to capture the sequence.

Meanwhile, another of the images sees Tennant and Davison striking a pose against a green screen, each wearing their iconic outfits as the Doctor.

Some more photos recently came out of the Radio Times archive, from the iconic 2006 cover shoot which featured Tennant, Billie Piper and Elisabeth Sladen.

Tennant recently reflected on his casting in the role, admitting that his agent at the time told him not to touch the role, saying that "it's not going to work".

Tennant said that while that agent who he worked with previously was brilliant and has since retired, "she didn't call that correctly".

Doctor Who season 15 continues on 19th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 7:15pm on BBC One.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

