Doctor Who's David Tennant, Billie Piper and Elisabeth Sladen pose in unearthed pics from iconic shoot
The snaps date back from 2006 – for a shoot marking the second season of the New Who era.
As we celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the New Who era, RadioTimes.com is sharing a special treat for fans: some pictures of stars David Tennant, Billie Piper and Elisabeth Sladen from an iconic photo shoot.
The behind-the-scenes snaps – which can be seen throughout this page – originate from a shoot for a Radio Times magazine cover to mark the second season of the relaunched show in 2006, which was Tennant's first full term in the TARDIS as the Tenth Doctor.
The images include photos of Tennant's Doctor alongside his companions Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) and Sarah Jane Smith (the late Elisabeth Sladen).
K9, a Dalek and some other alien creatures can also be seen.
The photographers on the shoot were Matt Holyoak, Dan Goldsmith and Ben Gold.
Season 2 began in April 2006 with the episode New Earth and ran for a total of 13 episodes, culminating in a two-part storyline consisting of the episodes Army of Ghosts and Doomsday in early July.
It saw Russell T Davies continue to serve as showrunner for the second of his four-season first stint at the helm, while the run also included episodes penned by Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and Matt Jones, among others.
As part of our celebrations to mark the 20-year anniversary, we have also shared our ranking of the 20 best episodes since the show returned from its hiatus in 2005 – while we've also taken a look back at how it became one of the most successful reboots in television history.
