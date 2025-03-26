The images include photos of Tennant's Doctor alongside his companions Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) and Sarah Jane Smith (the late Elisabeth Sladen).

K9, a Dalek and some other alien creatures can also be seen.

Doctor Who shoot. Radio Times Archive

The photographers on the shoot were Matt Holyoak, Dan Goldsmith and Ben Gold.

Doctor Who shoot. Radio Times Archive

Season 2 began in April 2006 with the episode New Earth and ran for a total of 13 episodes, culminating in a two-part storyline consisting of the episodes Army of Ghosts and Doomsday in early July.

Doctor Who shoot.

It saw Russell T Davies continue to serve as showrunner for the second of his four-season first stint at the helm, while the run also included episodes penned by Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and Matt Jones, among others.

Doctor Who shoot. Radio Times archive

As part of our celebrations to mark the 20-year anniversary, we have also shared our ranking of the 20 best episodes since the show returned from its hiatus in 2005 – while we've also taken a look back at how it became one of the most successful reboots in television history.

Radio Times' free digital bookazine celebrating 20 years of new Doctor Who is available from Friday 28th March.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 12th April 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.