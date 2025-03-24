The colourful cover of Radio Times's Doctor Who at 20 bookazine, featuring Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and Ncuti Gatwa

To celebrate 20 years since Doctor Who’s triumphant return to our screens in 2005, Radio Times has created a special-edition bookazine titled The Doctors: 2005 to 2025 – available as a free digital download.

This exclusive collection charts the journey of the modern era, from Russell T Davies’s bold revival to the latest adventures in the TARDIS – featuring one of Davies’s very first interviews from 2003, where he revealed his vision for bringing the Time Lord back.

Inside, you'll find revealing interviews with every modern Doctor – Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and Ncuti Gatwa – alongside insights from showrunners Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall.

Packed with set reports, archive features, iconic photoshoots and rare behind-the-scenes imagery, this is the ultimate celebration of two decades of time-travelling adventures.

Download your free copy today and relive the revival of Doctor Who!

