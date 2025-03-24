To celebrate 20 years since Doctor Who’s triumphant return to our screens in 2005, Radio Times has created a special-edition bookazine titled The Doctors: 2005 to 2025 – available as a free digital download.

This exclusive collection charts the journey of the modern era, from Russell T Davies’s bold revival to the latest adventures in the TARDIS – featuring one of Davies’s very first interviews from 2003, where he revealed his vision for bringing the Time Lord back.

Inside, you'll find revealing interviews with every modern Doctor – Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and Ncuti Gatwa – alongside insights from showrunners Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall.

Packed with set reports, archive features, iconic photoshoots and rare behind-the-scenes imagery, this is the ultimate celebration of two decades of time-travelling adventures.

Download your free copy today and relive the revival of Doctor Who!