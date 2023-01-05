Well, there is potential that one could have been found, as social media users have happened upon what could be a tease to a returning character from Davies on Instagram .

With Doctor Who 's 60th anniversary celebrations set to air later this year, fans are fervently looking for any hints and teases as to the "surprises" that and returning showrunner Russell T Davies has promised that fans will be "staggered" by.

Commenting under a clip of the First Doctor's goodbye to his granddaughter and companion Susan, posted to Doctor Who's official Instagram page, Davies wrote: "Whatever happened to her?"

While this might simply be Davies having fun with the show's fans, some have wondered whether he could be dropping hints as to the character returning for the 60th anniversary.

Susan star Carole Ann Ford has certainly seemed open to the prospect of a return in the past. She has already played the character again in Big Finish audio dramas, while in 2020 she said of potentially playing Susan on screen opposite Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor: "Now there’s a thing. I have toyed with that: 'Oh, Grandfa – ma!'

"I think Jodie is fantastic! It’s a wonderful thing she’s doing. She does it fabulously well. And how it’s changed! We had to do what we did with thruppence, but they had some really big budgets. It’s amazing."

A trailer for the 60th anniversary specials, which are set to star David Tennant playing a new incarnation of the Doctor, was unveiled on Christmas Day, giving fans a look at what to expect from his reunion with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble.

Meanwhile, filming is currently ongoing on the show's upcoming 14th season, which will star Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Just earlier this week, fans spotted a clue as to a potential guest star for the next season, as fictional political posters seen on set appeared to show someone bearing a striking resemblance to Peaky Blinders actor Aneurin Barnard.

