Basically, we've got a classic Moffat adventure ahead – tense, gripping, and just a little bit unhinged.

So, as Boom arrives, here's everything you need to know about that glorious cast.

Doctor Who – Boom cast: Full list of actors and characters

The actors and characters in Doctor Who's new episode, Boom, are:

More like this

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Joe Anderson as John Francis Vater

Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy as Carson

Caoilinn Springall as Splice Alison Vater

Bhav Joshi as Canterbury James Olliphant

Susan Twist as Ambulance

Of course, more roles could be revealed in the episode, but fans will have to watch to find out.

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey. Currently, he's travelling the universe with companion Ruby and, in Boom, we get to see a new side to him as he faces catastrophic consequences if he even moves a muscle.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Before being cast as the Fifteenth Doctor, Gatwa made his name as fan favourite Eric Effiong in Sex Education. He's also graced the big screen, most prominently alongside Ryan Gosling in Barbie, and also starred in Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air.

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode Boom. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby is the Doctor's newest companion, with Boom marking her first time on an alien planet. It's likely that, with the Doctor pretty much out of action, we'll see her step up. Plus, she's still got a major mystery to contend with – what on Earth are all the strange happenings that she seems to be causing?

Where have I seen Millie Gibson before? Before being cast in Doctor Who, Gibson was best known as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street.

Joe Anderson as John Francis Vater

Joe Anderson in Doctor Who episode Boom. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

Who is John Francis Vater? John Francis Vater is a character the Doctor and Ruby meet on Kastarion 3.

Where have I seen Joe Anderson before? Anderson has had many roles across film and TV, with early roles being in Midsomer Murders and Afterlife. In 2007, he starred in the film Across the Universe as Max Carrigan. He's also appeared in The 27 Club, The Ruins, The Crazies, and The Grey as well as the last Twilight film, Breaking Dawn: Part 2. In 2015, he took over as Mason Verger in Hannibal, and his most recent role was as Laurentz in the film The Last Front.

Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy as Carson

Joe Anderson and Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy in Doctor Who episode Boom. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf, James Pardon

Who is Carson? Carson is a character the Doctor and Ruby meet on Kastarion 3.

Where have I seen Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy before? Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy, who has also been credited as Luke Jerdy in previous roles, is best known as Jesse Donovan in Hollyoaks, a role he held from 2016 to 2020.

Caoilinn Springall as Splice Alison Vater

Caolinn Springall as Splice in Doctor Who episode Boom. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

Who is Splice Alison Vater? Splice is a character the Doctor and Ruby meet on Kastarion 3. Showrunner Russell T Davies previously issued an ominous warning about the character, saying on the Official Doctor Who Podcast: "There's a great supporting cast and there's a great supporting character called Splice, and one thing I would say in this story is be very careful about saying Splice's father's name out loud."

Where have I seen Caoilinn Springall before? Springall has previously appeared in the 2020 film The Midnight Sky as Iris, the series Citadel as Hendrix Conroy, and the film Stopmotion.

Bhav Joshi as Canterbury James Olliphant

Bhav Joshi in Breathtaking. ITV

Who is Canterbury James Olliphant? Canterbury is a character the Doctor and Ruby meet on Kastarion 3.

Where have I seen Bhav Joshi before? Joshi is known for roles including Anil in Wedding Season, DI Jay Mallic in Granite Harbour, and Anu Kapoor in The Diplomat. He's also appeared in Vigil, Deadwater Fell, and the Apple TV+ film Tetris.

Susan Twist as Ambulance

Susan Twist as the Tea Lady in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Ambulance? Not much has been revealed about Susan Twist's latest role.

Where have I seen Susan Twist before? Fans will already have seen Twist in various Doctor Who episodes including Wild Blue Yonder, The Church on Ruby Road, Space Babies and The Devil's Chord. At present, the actress is appearing in every new episode in a different role, with various theories floating about regarding who she actually is. Could she be a foe to the Doctor, or potentially a friend? Only time will tell.

Aside from Doctor Who, Twist is known for appearing in shows including Coronation Street, The Archers, In The Flesh, and Doctors.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who continues with Steven Moffat's Boom on 18th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.