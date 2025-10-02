While reuniting at LA Comic Con recently, Piper and Tennant were asked if they'd consider starring in a Doctor Who movie, to which Piper immediately answered: "Yes," with Tennant adding, "Sure!"

"I always was pitching for that," Piper continued. "Where's the film?"

"Where's the movie?!" asked Tennant.

"And we're the ones." Piper laughed. "I loved it that people went to see the last Doctor Who episode in the cinema. I just loved that. I would love the Doctor Who experience on the big screen. They're sort of like films anyway. But yeah, I'd do that. Wouldn't you?"

Billie Piper in Doctor Who episode The Reality War. BBC

"Oh, for sure, yeah," Tennant answered, adding: "We're available!"

It wouldn't be the first time Doctor Who has been turned into a movie, with Paul McGann famously starring as the Eighth Doctor in the 1996 TV movie.

Peter Cushing also starred in the non-canonical movies Dr Who and the Daleks and Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.

As Piper mentioned, The Reality War was also screened in cinemas across the UK and Ireland upon its release in May.

In the meantime, fans are still awaiting a decision from Disney about whether the show will be recommissioned for more seasons. However, it's been confirmed that the show will continue on the BBC "with or without" Disney's involvement.

Next up, though, fans can also look forward to spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea, which is expected to air next year.

Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

