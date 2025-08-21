But, with a decision from Disney yet to come about whether it will continue to work on the show, Phillips was asked about the series' future at Edinburgh TV Festival.

"Any Whovians out there, rest assured – Doctor Who is going nowhere," she asserted.

"Disney has been a great partnership and it continues with The War Between The Land And The Sea next year but, going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC."

She went on to assure fans: "The TARDIS is going nowhere."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added that there's no update on Doctor Who's future at the moment but the BBC will "always stay committed" to the series.

Showrunner Russell T Davies has said multiple times that he doesn't know what Disney's decision will be – although he does have ideas for future seasons of the show.

He previously told RadioTimes.com: "We're ready. We're ready with different plans – could go this way, could go that way. That's our job, to be ready... but we'll find out. Dying to find out! Hope it comes back."

Meanwhile, BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell has said the BBC remains "really committed" to Doctor Who.

He told Deadline earlier this year: "Fans love the Doctor Who brand. It’s been that way since before I was in short trousers."

He added that the team are "really committed to Doctor Who and are continuing to look at ways in which we can bring the show to fans".

