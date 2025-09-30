Doctor Who icon Colin Baker reveals why he thinks Billie Piper won't be the new Doctor
"I suspect it's a load of old malarky."
Sixth Doctor star Colin Baker has weighed in Doctor Who's latest mystery, after the season 15 finale saw Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper, the actor who previously played Ninth and Tenth Doctor companion, Rose.
Since the episode aired, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding what's going on, with fans noting that the credits introduced Piper, but did not introduce her "as the Doctor", as has been the case following past regenerations.
Now, speaking with the Oxford Mail, Baker has joined those fans who believe Piper will be playing a different character than the Doctor, saying in response to the prospect: "I don't have a clue, but I suspect it's a load of old malarky."
"I think they didn't know what to say, so they did that," he said. "I think there will be something involving Billie Piper, but she's not the Doctor, who can she be?
"She's someone else! It's like me being the Master. Well, I could be, I suppose."
Baker continued: "I suppose she could be a lookalike, but they could come up with anything, and that is the joy of the series. You can do anything with it, so if they choose to do it, they could."
Pressed for who he personally would like to see play the Sixteenth Doctor, Baker said: "I think it would be quite nice if it was someone completely different. I'd pick my daughter Rosie, she'd be very good."
Baker's views concur with those of his predecessor, Fifth Doctor star Peter Davison. He previously called Piper's re-appearance in the show "a completely mad idea".
"I don’t think she is the Doctor," Davison said. "I think it’s kind of just a hand grenade thrown into the final episode to try and go, 'Whoa, what’s this?' And then it’s almost like, 'Get out of that.'
"I thought she was a fantastic companion, but she’s got a great career, and she’s got options galore. I don’t know why she would voluntarily choose to go back to Cardiff for a year."
In contrast, Ninth Doctor star Christopher Eccleston said back in 2022 that he wanted to see Piper play the Doctor, adding that he'd like to see the fans "all struggle with it".
Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
