When asked if he or his wife Georgia (who played Jenny in The Doctor's Daughter) would consider a return to the show, Tennant responded: "I think it would depend on what the circumstances were."

He added: "I went back a couple of years ago. I did three in a row, which was an absolute joy because it was returning for a short period of time."

However, the actor has previously suggested he has no plans of returning in the near future, telling Deadline earlier this year: "Part of what makes it such a vibrant show is that it keeps renewing and finding new ways to tell stories... and as far as I'm aware, that's happening without me for a while."

Addressing rumours that he might return to the series again, he added: "I promise you I'd tell you if it was true!"

Meanwhile, last year, Tennant seemed to confirm that the final scenes of the third anniversary special, The Giggle, would be the end of the road for him.

He told Radio Times magazine: "The Doctor’s happy. He is in a garden in Chiswick, being made mac and cheese by Bonnie Langford!

"The door is not any more open than it ever was, because in Doctor Who if you want to bring someone back, there are endless ways of doing it. It’s very much the end of the story."

However, Tennant's one-time co-star on the show, Billie Piper, made a return at the end of last season, with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerating into her - although she hasn't been named as the Sixteenth Doctor.

Speaking about her surprise comeback at Florida SuperCon, she said: "This is such a minefield - I have to really engage with how I answer this. All I can say is I was approached very last-minute, and I can't talk about in what capacity, but I found it very emotional to film and I think it's a really great ending.

"As in, I just found it quite moving, and it was really fun to film because it had such a sort of cloak and dagger feeling about getting it made. So, yeah, I have to lie a lot about anything to do with Doctor Who, it seems."

Clearly, the possibilities are still endless!

