Doctor Who: best guest stars from series 3
Rose left a void that Martha tried to fill, but which guest star topped the Doctor Who series 3 bill?
Series 3 saw The Doctor teaming up with new companion Martha Jones but, as ever, the pair were rarely alone. A whole host of new guest stars came to join them in series 3 – and you can pick your favourite below.
Ardal O’Hanlon
Character: Brannigan
Episode: Gridlock
Best known for: Tormenting Ted as the delightful Father Dougal Maguire and being My Hero's George Sunday
The Irish comedian and actor was barely recognizable under a thick layer of prosthetics, but his natural charm as the roguish Brannigan was unmistakable.
Hugh Quarshie
Character: Solomon
Episode: Daleks in Manhattan/Evolution of the Daleks
Best known for: Holby City's Ric Griffin had a starring turn in 1986'a Highlander and also popped up in a galaxy far, far away as Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace's Captain Panaka
Quarshie resurrected his American Star Wars accent for this double episode, where he played the wise and grave Solomon.
Andrew Garfield
Character: Frank
Episode: Daleks in Manhattan/Evolution of the Daleks
Best known for: The Amazing Spider-Man put on the mask to web sling his way into the superhero universe, made his mark going up against Jesse Eisenberg's Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network and broke Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan, and everyone else's hearts in Never Let Me Go
The future Spider-Man star honed his US accent as the naïve but sweet Frank in the Dalek two-parter
Mark Gatiss
Character: Professor Lazarus
Episode: The Lazarus experiment
Best known for: Penning many a Doctor Who and Sherlock episode, playing the super sleuth from 221b Baker Street's older brother Mycroft and, of course, being a member of The League of Gentlemen
Frequent Doctor Who writer Gatiss stepped in front of the camera for this episode, which saw him deliver a typically creepy performance as the age-defying Professor Lazarus.
Michelle Collins
Character: Kath McDonnell
Episode: 42
Best known for: Breaking Ian Beale's heart as EastEnders' Cindy Beale Senior and taking over The Rovers Return as Leanne's mum Stella on Coronation Street
As troubled spaceship Captain Kath McDonnell, Michelle Collins gave this tense episode an emotional edge.
Jessica Hynes
Character: Joan Redfern
Episode: Human Nature/The Family of Blood
It’s hard to picture the restrained Joan Redfern in the same room as W1A’s Siobhan Sharpe, but they both come from the same source – the talented Jessica Hynes.
Carey Mulligan
Character: Sally Sparrow
Episode: Blink
Best known for: Coming so close to Oscar glory in 2009 Lynn Barber biopic An Education and going on to take Hollywood by storm in films like Never Let Me Go, Shame, The Great Gatsby and many more
Mulligan was soon to become a major star and it’s not hard to see why – as the flawed but likable Sally Sparrow she was already lighting up the screen with star quality.
Derek Jacobi
Character: Professor Yana/The Master
Episode: Utopia
Best known for: Sir Derek (yes, he's been knighted) is quite the success story on stage with two Oliviers and a Tony Award to his name but most recently he's been Vicious with Ian McKellen and had a Last Tango In Halifax with Anne Reid
Veteran thespian Jacobi was the perfect choice to bring the Master back to Doctor Who, but he’s equally good as the renegade Time Lord’s human disguise. Bumbling and loveable one minute, murderous and arrogant the next – it’s a real show of versatility.