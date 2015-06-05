Episode: Gridlock

Best known for: Tormenting Ted as the delightful Father Dougal Maguire and being My Hero's George Sunday

The Irish comedian and actor was barely recognizable under a thick layer of prosthetics, but his natural charm as the roguish Brannigan was unmistakable.

Hugh Quarshie

Character: Solomon

Episode: Daleks in Manhattan/Evolution of the Daleks

Best known for: Holby City's Ric Griffin had a starring turn in 1986'a Highlander and also popped up in a galaxy far, far away as Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace's Captain Panaka

Quarshie resurrected his American Star Wars accent for this double episode, where he played the wise and grave Solomon.

Andrew Garfield

Character: Frank

Episode: Daleks in Manhattan/Evolution of the Daleks

Best known for: The Amazing Spider-Man put on the mask to web sling his way into the superhero universe, made his mark going up against Jesse Eisenberg's Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network and broke Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan, and everyone else's hearts in Never Let Me Go

The future Spider-Man star honed his US accent as the naïve but sweet Frank in the Dalek two-parter

Mark Gatiss

Character: Professor Lazarus

Episode: The Lazarus experiment

Best known for: Penning many a Doctor Who and Sherlock episode, playing the super sleuth from 221b Baker Street's older brother Mycroft and, of course, being a member of The League of Gentlemen

Frequent Doctor Who writer Gatiss stepped in front of the camera for this episode, which saw him deliver a typically creepy performance as the age-defying Professor Lazarus.

Michelle Collins

Character: Kath McDonnell

Episode: 42

Best known for: Breaking Ian Beale's heart as EastEnders' Cindy Beale Senior and taking over The Rovers Return as Leanne's mum Stella on Coronation Street

As troubled spaceship Captain Kath McDonnell, Michelle Collins gave this tense episode an emotional edge.

Jessica Hynes

Character: Joan Redfern

Episode: Human Nature/The Family of Blood

It’s hard to picture the restrained Joan Redfern in the same room as W1A’s Siobhan Sharpe, but they both come from the same source – the talented Jessica Hynes.

Carey Mulligan

Character: Sally Sparrow

Episode: Blink

Best known for: Coming so close to Oscar glory in 2009 Lynn Barber biopic An Education and going on to take Hollywood by storm in films like Never Let Me Go, Shame, The Great Gatsby and many more

Mulligan was soon to become a major star and it’s not hard to see why – as the flawed but likable Sally Sparrow she was already lighting up the screen with star quality.

Derek Jacobi

Character: Professor Yana/The Master

Episode: Utopia

Best known for: Sir Derek (yes, he's been knighted) is quite the success story on stage with two Oliviers and a Tony Award to his name but most recently he's been Vicious with Ian McKellen and had a Last Tango In Halifax with Anne Reid

Veteran thespian Jacobi was the perfect choice to bring the Master back to Doctor Who, but he’s equally good as the renegade Time Lord’s human disguise. Bumbling and loveable one minute, murderous and arrogant the next – it’s a real show of versatility.

