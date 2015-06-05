Episode: School Reunion

Best known for: Helping Buffy slay vampires as watcher Giles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and a series of 12 unforgettable coffee adverts from the 1980s.

Head is an experienced genre performer, and his suave take on alien headmaster Finch was an unsurprising delight

Roger Lloyd-Pack

Character: John Lumic

Episode: Rise of the Cybermen/Age of Steel

Best known for: Playing the unforgettable Trigger in Only Fools and Horses and Owen Newitt in The Vicar of Dibley.

The late Lloyd-Pack was better known for his comedic turns, but put in a brilliantly intense performance as the creator of the alternate universe Cybermen.

Marc Warren

Character: Elton

Episode: Love and Monsters

Best known for: Having seriously wild eyebrows in Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, playing cockney geezers, Hustle, popping up as Albert Blythe in Band of Brothers, Dougie Raymond in The Vice, Dominic Foy in State of Play, Rick in Mad Dogs and errr, the Comte de Rochefort in The Musketeers.

Warren was better known for his cocky role in Hustle at this point, but was impressively vulnerable in an episode during which he basically carried the entire plot.

Peter Kay

Character: The Abzorbaloff

Episode: Love and Monsters

Best known for: His Phoenix Nights, comedy empire and showing the world the way to Amarillo with Tony Christie.

The stand-up comic tried his hand at wearing prosthetics in the Doctor-Lite episodes – and also got to showcase a couple of different accents.

Tracy-Ann Oberman

Character: Yvonne Hartman

Episode: Army of Ghosts/Doomsday

Best known for: Whacking Dirty Den over the head with the Queen Vic's iconic bust of Queen Victoria as Chrissie Watts in EastEnders.

The soap, theatre and radio actress played series 2 antagonist Yvonne Hartman with a kind of flinty dignity – and as all went wrong, may very well have brought an oily tear to your eye.

