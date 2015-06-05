Doctor Who: best guest stars from series 2
As a newly regenerated Doctor took control of the Tardis, which guest stars scored a perfect Ten out of Tennant?
Series 2 paired new Doctor David Tennant with Billie Piper for an unforgettable adventure in space and time. They were never alone on their travels though, with some familiar faces joining them – and you can pick your favourite below.
Anthony Head
Character: Mr Finch
Episode: School Reunion
Best known for: Helping Buffy slay vampires as watcher Giles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and a series of 12 unforgettable coffee adverts from the 1980s.
Head is an experienced genre performer, and his suave take on alien headmaster Finch was an unsurprising delight
Roger Lloyd-Pack
Character: John Lumic
Episode: Rise of the Cybermen/Age of Steel
Best known for: Playing the unforgettable Trigger in Only Fools and Horses and Owen Newitt in The Vicar of Dibley.
The late Lloyd-Pack was better known for his comedic turns, but put in a brilliantly intense performance as the creator of the alternate universe Cybermen.
Marc Warren
Character: Elton
Episode: Love and Monsters
Best known for: Having seriously wild eyebrows in Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, playing cockney geezers, Hustle, popping up as Albert Blythe in Band of Brothers, Dougie Raymond in The Vice, Dominic Foy in State of Play, Rick in Mad Dogs and errr, the Comte de Rochefort in The Musketeers.
Warren was better known for his cocky role in Hustle at this point, but was impressively vulnerable in an episode during which he basically carried the entire plot.
Peter Kay
Character: The Abzorbaloff
Episode: Love and Monsters
Best known for: His Phoenix Nights, comedy empire and showing the world the way to Amarillo with Tony Christie.
The stand-up comic tried his hand at wearing prosthetics in the Doctor-Lite episodes – and also got to showcase a couple of different accents.
Tracy-Ann Oberman
Character: Yvonne Hartman
Episode: Army of Ghosts/Doomsday
Best known for: Whacking Dirty Den over the head with the Queen Vic's iconic bust of Queen Victoria as Chrissie Watts in EastEnders.
The soap, theatre and radio actress played series 2 antagonist Yvonne Hartman with a kind of flinty dignity – and as all went wrong, may very well have brought an oily tear to your eye.
