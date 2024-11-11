To make matters worse, she begins seeing a mysterious figure 73 yards away that she can never catch up to, and whenever anyone else approaches it they abandon Ruby in horror at whatever it has told them.

This amounts to Ruby spending many years of her life alone, with this deleted moment shared over the weekend seeing her return to the vacant TARDIS in the hope of getting through to her lost friend.

73 Yards ultimately left fans with more questions than answers regarding its perplexing mystery, but the episode was referenced once again in season 14 finale Empire of Death, suggesting its events are firmly embedded in the franchise canon.

We'll just have to wait and see if any further references to 73 Yards occur in the upcoming Doctor Who season 15, but the X post above seems to suggest that we will at least get a peek at more bonus material later this month.

The caption reads: "If you travel to the 23rd November, we might have some more deleted scenes for you."

Doctor Who returns to our screens next month for Christmas special Joy to the World, written by Steven Moffat, in which Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor will be joined by Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan in an undisclosed role.

The show will be back in full swing next year in a season that will formally introduce Varada Sethu's mystery companion, following the actor's surprise appearance in Moffat's Boom.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

